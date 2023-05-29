The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the exam date for the Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2024. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

“Further details regarding the syllabus, application and counselling process shall be released shortly,” reads the notification.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India.

CLAT 2024 exam will be held for a duration of 2 hours. The paper will consist of a total of 150 questions. The sections include English, Maths, Logical Reasoning, General Knowledge and Current Affairs along with Legal Aptitude.

All admissions to the 5-year integrated Ll.B. and Ll.M. programmes that commence in the Academic Year 2024-2025 shall be through the CLAT 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.