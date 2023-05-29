The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key of the Combined Graduate Level Examination or CGL 2022. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website ssc.nic.in.

“The candidates may take a print out of their respective Final Answer Keys along with respective Question Paper(s) by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 29.05.2023 (16:00 Hours) to 12.06.2023 (16:00 Hours),” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The final results were announced on May 13, 2023. The SSC CGL Tier 2 exam 2022 was conducted from March 2 to 7 for over 62,000 candidates.

Steps to check SSC CGL final answer key 2022

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Click on SSC CGL final answer key 2022 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CGL final answer key 2022.

The final vacancies for SSC CGL 2022 are 36,012 in 60 different government departments. The Commission is conducting the SSC CGL 2022 exam for filling up various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.

