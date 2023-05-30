Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to 65 Junior Engineering Assistant (JEA) posts for their Vadodara (Gujarat) and Haldia (West Bengal) refineries. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on IOCL’s official website iocl.com upto 5.00 PM.

The IOCL recruitment drive aims to fill 54 Junior Engineering Assistant positions in IOCL’s Gujarat Refinery/ Petrochemical Units and 11 posts in their West Bengal Refinery/ Petrochemical Units. The recruitment will be carried out in two phases comprising of a Written test and a Skills/Proficiency/Physical test (SPPT). The written test is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on June 11, 2023 and the results will be declared by June 27, 2023.

The applicants should have attained the minimum age of 18 years and the maximum age shall be 26 years as on April 30, 2023. Upper age relaxation applicable to reserved category candidates.

Candidates are advised to check educational qualification, experience requirement, pay scale and other details from the official notice.

Here’s IOCL recruitment 2023 notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from general/EWS/OBC (NCL) category are required to pay Rs 150 as application fee (nonrefundable) through SBI e-collect only.

Steps to apply for IOCL JEA recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website iocl.com On the Home Page click on “What’s New” Now click on “Requirement of Non-Executive Personnel 2023 at Gujarat Refinery and Haldia Refinery in IOCL” Click on “Click here to Apply Online”, select the discipline and proceed with application Fill in the details, pay the fee (as applicable) and submit Take a print of the application for future reference

Direct link to apply for IOCL recruitment 2023.

Candidates are also required to send the necessary documents mentioned in the official notification to the concerned authority at the Refinery applied for by ordinary post so as to reach before June 10, 2023.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise Written Test and a Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT). The SPPT will be of qualifying nature. The applicants will have to secure a minimum of 40% marks in the written test to qualify for further consideration.