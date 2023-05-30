Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released the result of the Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) Main exam 2023. Candidates can check and download the result from the official website licindia.in.

The LIC ADO Main exam was conducted on April 23.

Steps to check LIC ADO Main result 2023:

Visit the official website licindia.in On the homepage, click on “Careers” tab and go to “Recruitment of Apprentice Development Officer 22-23” Click on the link for the relevant city The LIC ADO Main result will appear on screen Download and check.

Direct link to LIC ADO Main result 2023.

Selection Procedure

Selection will be made on the basis of online tests, followed by an interview of the candidates who qualify in the on-line test and subsequent pre-recruitment Medical examination.