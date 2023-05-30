Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) in the Jal Shakti Department. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website jkpsc.nic.in till June 29.

The JKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 36 posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil) in the Jal Shakti Department. The pay scale is Level 8-A (Rs 50,700-1,60,600).

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 18-40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering.

The candidates must be a domicile of Jammu and Kashmir.

Selection process

The selection process will include a written exam and interview.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to reserved category candidates. PHC candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for JKPSC AE recruitment 2023: