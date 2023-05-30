Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will today, May 30, close the online application window for the Chhattisgarh State Service or PCS 2022 Main exam. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

Earlier, the application deadline was May 27, 2023.

The CGPSC PCS Main exam 2022 will be held from June 15 to 18. The admit card will be available for download from June 5 onwards. According to the Prelims result, a total of 3095 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the Main exam.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 210 vacancies.

Steps to apply for CGPSC PCS Mains Exam 2022

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on CGPSC PCS Mains Exam 2022 application link Click on registration link, create profile and login to the portal Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

