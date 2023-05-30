The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the online application correction window for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test July 2023 or CTET July 2023. Eligible candidates can make changes to their application forms at ctet.nic.in till June 2.

“No corrections shall be allowed under any circumstances after this date. During this period, the candidates can change their choice of examination city also if capacity is available in a particular city. This facility will also be available on firstcome first served basis only,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The CTET July 2023 examination is scheduled to be conducted from July to August in Computer Basted Test (CBT) mode. The exam will be held in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM.

The CTET exam is conducted to qualify a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher in primary and secondary schools. There will be two papers for CTET: (i) Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes 1 to 5 and (ii) Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes 6 to 8.

Steps to make changes to CTET July 2023 form

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Edit/make changes to the application form(CTET July 2023)” Key in your login details and submit Make the necessary changes, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CTET July 2023 correction window.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.