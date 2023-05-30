Tomorrow, May 31, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the city intimation slips for the Common University Entrance Tests or CUET PG 2023. Eligible candidates will be able to download the CUET PG 2023 city intimation slip from the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

University Grants Commission (UGC) Chief Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar took to twitter to announce the news, stating “CUET-PG 2023: NTA is working on releasing the city information slips on 31st May for CUET-PG starting on 5th June”.

CUET-PG 2023: NTA is working on releasing the city information slips on 31st May for CUET-PG starting on 5th June.#CUET — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) May 29, 2023

The CUET PG 2023 examination is scheduled to be held from June 5 to June 12. The Computer Based Test (CBT) will be held online in two shifts from 10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon and from 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Steps to download the exam city intimation slip