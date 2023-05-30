Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the invitation letter for document verification (DV) of the Assistant Town Planning Supervisor exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The document verification is scheduled to be conducted on June 6th and 7th in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM. A total of 104 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the DV round.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 107 vacancies for Assistant Town Planning Supervisors.

Steps to download BPSC ATPS 2022 DV admit card

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on Assistant Town Planning Supervisor DV invitation letter link

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the invitation letter

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download ATPS 2022 DV invitation letter.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.