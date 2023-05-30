West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has opened the application correction window for the post of Lady Constable in West Bengal Police 2023. Eligible candidates can make changes to their application forms at wbpolice.gov.in till June 22.

Earlier, the edit window was scheduled to open from May 26 to June 1, 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

The WBP recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1420 Lady Constable vacancies. The pay scale is Level-6 in the pay matrix [Rs 22,700 - Rs. 58,500].

Steps to make changes to Lady Constable form 2023

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in On the homepage, go to “the post of Lady Constable in WBP 2023” Key in your login details and submit Make the necessary changes and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to make changes to Lady Constable application form.

Selection Process

The posts of Lady Constable shall be filled up on the basis of qualifying the Preliminary Written Test which will act as screening examination followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Written Examination and Interview to be conducted by the WBPRB.

