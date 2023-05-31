The University Grants Commission (UGC) will conclude the online application process today for the UGC NET June 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam and pay the fee on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in till May 31 and June 1, respectively. Applicants can make changes to their application forms on June 2 and 3.

The UGC NET June 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 13 to 22, 2023. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the second week of June 2023.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC – NET June 2023 for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ in 83 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates can check more details available in the Information Bulletin below:

Direct link to UGC NET 2023 Information Bulletin.

Here’s UGC NET June 2023 official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for General/ Unreserved category candidates is Rs 1150, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to General-EWS/OBC-NCL candidates. The SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 325.

Steps to apply for UGC NET June 2023:

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Application For UGC-NET JUNE 2023” Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for UGC NET June 2023.