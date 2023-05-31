Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card for the 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official websites bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The BPSC 32nd Judiciary exam will be held on June 4 (Sunday) in two sessions: 11.30 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.00 to 4.00 PM. Candidates must carry a printed copy of admit card along with valid identity proof.

Steps to download BPSC Judiciary admit card 2023:



Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Login using User Name and Password Click on the admit card link The BPSC Civil Judge admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

The BPSC Judiciary recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 155 vacancies for Civil Judges.

Selection Process

The candidates would be selected based on the prelims exam, mains exam and interview round.