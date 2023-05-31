Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued the official notification for recruitment to the post of School Teacher in primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in Bihar. The notification is available at the official websites bpsc.bih.nic.in. Eligible candidates can apply for recruitment on the website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in from June 15 to July 12.

The BPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1,70,461 vacancies for School Teachers for Class 1 to 5, Class 9 to 10 and Class 11 to 12 under Education Department, Govt. of Bihar.

Here’s BPSC Teacher notification 2023.

Vacancy details

Primary schools (Class 1 to 5): 79,943

Secondary schools (Class 9 to 10): 32,916

Higher Secondary schools (Class 11 to 12): 57,602

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-37 years for Primary schools and 21-37 years for Secondary and Higher Secondary schools as on August 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Refer to notification.

Selection process

The selection process will include a written exam. No interview round will be held.

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ST/Female/PWD candidates is Rs 200, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to other category candidates. Additionally, a biometric fee of Rs 200 for every post is applied.