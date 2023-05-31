Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has announced the result of the Final Written Examinations for various posts of Constable and Sub Inspectors. Candidates can check their results online from the official website tslprb.in.

The TS Police Main exams for SI and ASI posts were conducted on March 11, 26, April 8, and 9 while the TS Police PC Main exam for the post of SCT PCs (Civil) and SCT PCs (IT&CO) was held on April 30.

As per the result notice, the overall qualification percentage is 84%. A total of 1,50,852 candidates have qualified the TS Police Main exam.

The final answer keys of all tests have been released. Simultaneously, scanned copies of Individual OMR Sheets of all the pertinent OMR Based (Objective Type) Tests taken by each candidate will be made available in the respective login areas.

Steps to check TS Police result 2023:

Visit the official website tslprb.in Go to ‘FWE Results’

Login using Mobile Number and Password

The TS Police result will appear on screen Download and check.

Direct link to check TSLPRB result 2023.

The TS Police exams are being held for the posts of SCT PC Civil and/or Equivalent Posts, Transport Constables and Prohibition & Excise Constables. The TSLPRB recruitment drive is being conducted for various posts including 16,929 Police constables and 554 vacancies of Sub-Inspector Civil and/or equivalent posts.