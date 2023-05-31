Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the result of the Class 12 board exams 2023. Students who have appeared for the exam can check their results online at the official website gseb.org.

The GSEB Class 12 Science results were announced on May 2, 2023. The results for the Arts and Commerce streams were announced at a press conference today. The GSEB HSC board exams for Class 12 were held from March 14 to 29.

Over 4.5 lakh students appeared for the GSEB HSC exams in 2023. The overall pass percentage is 73.27%. According to Hindustan Times, a majority of the students in the general stream appeared for the exam in Gujarati medium out of whom 72.83% have passed. A total of 311 schools have recorded a 100% pass rate.

Steps to check GSEB 12th result 2023:

Visit official site gseb.org Enter Seat No and submit

The GSEB HSC result will appear on screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

The Gujarat Board will send a circular regarding post-examination verification, paper verification, name correction, rejection of marks and re-appearance to the schools along with physical copies of marks sheets.