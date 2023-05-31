Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for the document verification of the Combined Post Graduate Level Recruitment Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download their call letters from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The certificate verification is scheduled to be conducted on June 6 and 7 in the official of the Commission.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 123 vacancies. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary examination, Mains examination and certificate verification round.

Steps to download OSSC CPGL DV hall ticket

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in Click on the CPGL DV admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the call letter Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CPGL 2022 DV call letter.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.