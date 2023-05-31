The Council of Architecture has released the admit card for the second test of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2023). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website nata.in.

The NATA second test shall be conducted on June 3. The exam will be conducted in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.30 to 5.30 PM.

NATA 2023 will be conducted thrice for the year. The first exam was conducted on April 21 whose results were declared on April 30. The Third test shall be held on July 9.

NATA is the qualifier for admission to B.Arch. program offered by Universities/ Institutions in the country, subject to the fulfillment of eligibility criteria as prescribed by the Council.

Steps to download NATA Test 2 admit card

Visit the official website www.nata.in On the homepage, click on “Test 2 Admit Card” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

