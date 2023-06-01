The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has started the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). Eligible candidates can apply for various vacancies on IBPS’ official website ibps.in. The last day to fill up the application and pay the fee is June 21.

The pre-exam training will be held between July 17 and 22. The online preliminary exam for IBPS RRB Officer and Clerk 2023 is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in August while the Mains in September 2023.

This year, a total of 8611 vacancies have been notified under IBPS RRB. This includes 5538 Office Assistant, 2485 Officer Scale I, 515 Officer Scale II and 73 Officer Scale III posts.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: (as on June 1, 2023)

For Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager): 21-40 years

For Officer Scale-II (Manager): 21-32 years

For Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager): 18-30 years

For Office Assistant (Multipurpose): 18-28 years

Educational qualification:

For Office Assistant (Multipurpose): Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB/s. Working knowledge of computer is desired.

For Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager): Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent. Preference will be given to the candidates having degree in Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, etc. Proficiency in local language and working knowledge of computer is desired.

For Officer Scale-II (Manager): Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. More details in notification.



For Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager): Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Minimum 5 years’ experience as an Officer in a Bank or Financial Institutions is required.

Here’s IBPS RRB notification 2023.

Selection process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of IBPS RRB Preliminary Examination (objective), Main Examination (objective) and Interview. On completion of the interview process / main examination, depending on the vacancies to be filled in as per the business needs of the RRBs and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the RRBs.

Application Fee

The online application fee is Rs 175 for SC/ST/PWBD candidates and Rs 850 for all others.

Steps to apply for IBPS RRB recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on “Click here to apply online for CRP RRBs-XII” Select the desired post and register Proceed with application form Pay the applicable fee and submit Take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to apply:

IBPS RRB Officers (Scale-I)

IBPS RRB Officers (Scale II and III)

IBPS RRB Office Assistants (Multipurpose).