The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2023). Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their score cards from the official website cmat.nta.nic.in.

CMAT 2023 was conducted on May 4 in 126 cities in 248 centres completely in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. According to the NTA, out of 75,209 students that had registered for the test only 58,035 students appeared for it.

“For any clarification regarding the result, candidates can get in touch with the NTA Helpdesk at 011 – 40759000/69227700 or write to NTA at cmat@nta.ac.in,” reads the notification.

Steps to check CMAT 2023 results

Visit the official website cmat.nta.nic.in Click on CMAT 2023 Score Card Link Key in your credentials and submit Check and download the results Take a printout for future reference

