The Indian Air Force (IAF) has started accepting online applications from eligible men and women for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 02/2023) today, June 1. Eligible candidates can apply for the test on the official website afcat.cdac.in till June 30 upto 5.00 PM.

“Online applications are invited for the courses commencing in July 2024 for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches. Online applications are also invited for NCC Special Entry Scheme (For flying branch),” reads the notification.

A total of 276 vacancies have been notified.

Candidates applying for the flying branch should be between the age of 20 years to 24 years, whereas the age limit for the candidates applying for Ground Duty (Technical/ Non-Technical) Branches is between 20 years to 26 years as on July 1, 2024. Candidates can check more details on physical/ medical standards, educational qualifications and selection procedure available in the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Examination Fee

After filling in the online application form, the examination fee of Rs 250 for AFCAT entry (not applicable for NCC special entry) may be paid online through the ‘Make Payment’ step on the main menu of the online application.

Steps to apply for IAF AFCAT 02/2023

Visit the official website afcat.cdac.in Go to ‘Candidate Login’ – ‘AFCAT 02/2023’ Click on ‘New Registration’ and create profile Fill up the application form, upload documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for AFCAT 02/2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.