Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the exam schedule for the posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, Medical Officer Unani, Medical Officer Ayurvedic, and Medical Officer Homeopathy. As per the notification, the written exam (objective type) is scheduled to be conducted on June 25 from 9.30 AM to 11.00 AM.

The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website jkpsc.nic.in from June 17, 2023.

“Those candidates who will not be able to download their admit cards may approach the Commission office by or before June 20, 2023, at Jammu/Srinagar,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on VAS, MO admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

