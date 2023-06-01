Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final answer key for the Assistant Engineer – Civil/Mechanical/Electrical Written (Objective) Competitive Examination 2022. Candidates will be able to view and download the answer key from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC AE exam was conducted on October 13 and 14 in three shifts — 10.00 AM to 11.00 AM, 11.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 1.00 PM to 2.00 PM.

The provisional answer key for the Bihar PSC AE exam was displayed on the official website on October 25, 2022, December 12,2022 and January 17, 2023. During this period the candidates were given a chance to raise objections if any.

Candidates can view the detailed notification on the Assistant Engineer exam final answer keys on the Bihar PSC website.

Direct link to download detailed notification.

Steps to download BPSC AE 2022 answer key

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on AE-Civil/Mechanical/Electrical 2020 answer key link Click on subject name to view the answer key Answer key of selected subject will appear on the screen Check, download and take a print out

Here’s direct link to BPSC AE answer key