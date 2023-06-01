Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam schedule for the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examinations 2023. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 23 to 25.

Candidates can download the schedule from Commission’s official website upsconline.nic.in.

The Commission aims to fill up a total of 51 vacancies, of which 18 vacancies are for Indian Economic Service and 33 for Indian Statistical Service.

Here’s the official notification.

IES/ISS 2023 Exam Schedule Date & Day Subject Time June 23

(Friday) General English(Descriptive) 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon June 23

(Friday) General Studies(Descriptive) 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM June 24

(Saturday) General Economics-I (Descriptive) 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon June 24

(Saturday) Statistics – I (Objective) 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM June 24

(Saturday) General Economics-II (Descriptive) 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM June 24

(Saturday) Statistics – II (Objective) 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM June 25

(Sunday) General Economics-III (Descriptive) 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon June 25

(Sunday) Statistics –III (Descriptive) 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon June 25

(Sunday) Indian Economics (Descriptive) 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM June 25

(Sunday) Statistics – IV (Descriptive) 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM

Selection Procedure

UPSC will shortlist candidates for the Indian Economic/Statistical Services based on a written exam carrying a maximum of 1000 marks and a personality test carrying a maximum of 200 marks.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.