The National Institute Of Technology (NIT), Jamshedpur has released the hall ticket for NIT MCA Common Entrance Test (NIMCET 2023). Candidates can download their admit card from the official website nimcet.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 11 from 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM. The result is tentatively scheduled to be released on June 26 at 5.00 PM.

Steps to download NIMCET 2023 admit card

Visit the official website nimcet.in On the homepage, click on “Link for admit card download”

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download NIMCET 2023 admit card.

About NIMCET

The NIMCET is a Common Entrance National Level Test, conducted by any of the NITs, for admission in to their MCA programme. The MCA programme is offered by NITs at Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli and Warangal. The admission into the MCA programme for the year 2023-24 in above 09 NITs is based on the Rank obtained in NIMCET-2023 only.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.