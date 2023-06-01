Himachal Pradesh Takniki Shiksha Board (HPTSB) has released the Himachal Pradesh Polytechnic Admission Test (HP PAT 2023) result. Applicants can download their results from the official website hptechboard.com.

The exam was conducted on May 21, 2023. The candidates can also download the answer key.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download HP PAT result 2023

Visit the official website hptechboard.com On the homepage, click on PAT 2023 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download HP PAT result 2023.

The counselling will be conducted in three rounds. The eligible candidates will have to register for the counselling and seat allotment.

