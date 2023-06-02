Today is the last day to apply online for recruitment to the post of Dairy Field Officer/ Dairy Technical Officer advertised by the Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official websites pariksha.nic.in.

The BTSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 40 vacancies in the state Animal and Fisheries Resources Department. Nine posts are reserved for women. The Pay Scale/ Consolidated Pay is Rs 9300-34,800.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 37 years as on August 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Degree in B.Tech/ B.Sc in Dairy Technology. More details in the notification below:

Here’s BTSC Dairy Officer notification 2023.

Application Fee

The candidates from General/BC/EWS category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 200. The fee for candidates from Female/SC/ST/OBC (residents of Bihar) is Rs 50.

Steps to apply for BTSC recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website pariksha.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Apply Online’ — ‘Notifications/Advertisements Click on the apply link for the desired post Complete registration, fill application form Upload documents, pay fee and submit form Download the form and take printout.

Direct link to apply for BTSC Dairy Officer recruitment 2023.