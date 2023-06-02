Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has released the result scorecard of the MAH-B.Ed. (General & Special) CET 2023. Candidates can download their scorecards from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org or bedcet2023.mahacet.org.

The MAH B.Ed. CET 2023 was conducted from April 23 to 26. Candidates can download their scorecards using their application number and date of birth.

The MAH B.Ed. CET 2023 is organised for admission to the First Year of the Two Year Full Time Professional Degree Course in Education leading to B.Ed. (Regular /Special) Degree, for the Academic Year 2023-2024.

Steps to download MAH BEd CET result 2023:

Visit website cetcell.mahacet.org and go to CET portal Click on MAH-B.Ed. (General & Special) CET 2023 result link Login using Application Number, date of birth and security pin The MAH B.Ed CET result scorecrad will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download MAH BEd CET result 2023 scorecard.