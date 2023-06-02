National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test or GPAT 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the Provisional Answer Keys and Question Paper with Recorded Responses on the official website gpat.nta.nic.in using their application number and date of birth.

GPAT 2023 was conducted in two shifts on May 22 in in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates can raise objections till May 3 upto 11.50 PM by paying the fee of Rs 200 per question.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final,” reads the notice.

Steps to download GPAT answer key 2023:

Visit the official website gpat.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Recorded Responses for Answer Key Challenge for GPAT-2023”

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

