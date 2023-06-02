The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slips for the Common University Entrance Tests or CUET UG 2023. Candidates can download the CUET UG exam city intimation slip from the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The CUET UG 2023 examination is scheduled to be conducted from June 5 to 8 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. In the City Intimation Slip, the date, shift of the examination, subjects/Test Papers, and medium chosen during the online Application Form, are being displayed.

The detailed notification by the NTA states that due to the increase in the count of registered candidates in some cities the CUET UG examination could be further extended. The exams may tentatively be scheduled for June 9 to 11, information on the extension will be published on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Here’s the official notification.

The CUET UG 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The entrance exam is conducted for admissions to undergraduate programmes into Central Universities and other participating Universities/ Institutions/ Organizations/ Autonomous Colleges.

Steps to download CUET UG exam city slip

