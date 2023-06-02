The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has declared the result and released the rank cards of the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2023. Candidates can check and download their rank cards from the official website ojee.nic.in.

The OJEE 2023 was conducted from May 8 to 15 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the courses. The result can be checked using the Application Number and Date of Birth.

OJEE 2023 is conducted for admission to B.Pharm / MCA / M.Sc. (Comp. Sc) / MBA / Int. MBA / B. CAT / M.Tech / M.Tech (Part-Time) / M.Arch / M Plan / M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to B.Tech / B.Pharm Courses in Government and Private Universities and Colleges of Odisha.

Steps to download OJEE result 2023:

Visit the official website ojee.nic.in Go to ‘Rank Card OJEE-2023’ under Candidate Activity Key in your Application Number and Date of Birth and submit

The OJEE result rank card will appear on screen, download Take a printout for future reference



Direct link to download OJEE result 2023.

The Committee will conduct the counselling-cum-admission process for admission to all the above-mentioned courses. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for more updates.