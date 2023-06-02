Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Civil Judge 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website psc.cg.gov.in from June 5 to 24, 2023. The applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms on June 25 and 26.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 49 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 35 years as on January 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognized University.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from outside the State will have to pay the fee of Rs 400.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.