Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result of the Combined Medical Service (CMS) Examination, 2022. Candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

A total of 629 candidates have been shortlisted for appointment to the services/posts under two categories, of which 302 candidates have been declared qualified in Category I — Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service and 322 candidates have been shortlisted for Category II — (a) Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways; (b) General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council; and (c) General Duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Steps to download CMSE 2022 final result

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on CMSE 2022 final result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CMSE 2022 final result.

The Commission aims to fill up a total of 687 posts through the CMS 2022 examination. It includes 314 vacancies of Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service and 300 of Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, 3 of GDMO in New Delhi Municipal Council, and 70 GDMO Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

