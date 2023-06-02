Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the result of Class 10 today, June 2. Students who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE Class 10 exams were conducted from March 16 to April 11. A total of approximately 10.4 lakh students appeared for the Rajasthan Class 10 Board exams and the overall pass percentage this year is 90.49%. It has been reported that 91.31% girls and 89.78% boys have been declared qualified.

Speaking at a press conference earlier today, state Education Minister BD Kalla announced that the RBSE Toppers list will not be released this year to protect the students information from being misused.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Click on Class 10th result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download RBSE Class 10 results 2023.