Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsc.gov.in.

“No paper admit card will be issued for this examination. The candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing at the Examination. The candidates are also required to carry along the Photo ID Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, for appearing at each Session of the Examination,” reads the notification.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 24 and June 25 — from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in On the homepage, click on “e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC” Click on Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Geo-Scientist Main 2023 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.