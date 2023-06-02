The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the additional result of CHSL Tier-I for shortlisting candidates to appear in the Data Entry Skill Test (DEST). Candidates can download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.

A total of 520 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the Tier II exam. The Tier-II of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSLE), 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on June 26, 2023.

“Result of Tier-I of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022 was declared on 19.05.2023 for shortlisting candidates for the next stage of Examination,” reads the notification.

Steps to check SSC CHSL Tier 1 additional result 2022

  1. Visit the official website ssc.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, go to the result link
  3. Click on the CHSL additional result link
  4. The SSC CHSL Tier 1 additional result will appear on the screen
  5. Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SSC CHSL Tier 1 additional result 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.