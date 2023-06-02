The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the additional result of CHSL Tier-I for shortlisting candidates to appear in the Data Entry Skill Test (DEST). Candidates can download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.

A total of 520 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the Tier II exam. The Tier-II of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSLE), 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on June 26, 2023.

“Result of Tier-I of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022 was declared on 19.05.2023 for shortlisting candidates for the next stage of Examination,” reads the notification.

Steps to check SSC CHSL Tier 1 additional result 2022

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the result link

Click on the CHSL additional result link The SSC CHSL Tier 1 additional result will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SSC CHSL Tier 1 additional result 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.