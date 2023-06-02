The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the result of Upper Primary School Teacher (Level-2) posts. Candidates can check and download the results from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the document verification (DV) round.

The RSMSSB REET 2022 exam was conducted on February 25, 26, 27, 28 and March 1. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 48,000 vacancies including 21,000 Primary and 27,000 Upper Primary posts.

Steps to download REET Mains Level 2 result



Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to the Results tab Click on “Upper Primary School Teacher (L-2) 2022 (SST):List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification”

The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference



Direct link to REET Mains Level 2 result.

