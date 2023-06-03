The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Tests or CUET PG 2023 to be held from June 5 to 8. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG 2023 is scheduled to be conducted from June 5 to 17 in various shifts — 8.30 AM to 10.30 AM, 12.00 Noon to 2.00 PM and 3.30 PM to 5.30 PM through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Here’s the official notification.

The CUET PG 2023 exam will be conducted for candidates seeking admission to Postgraduate Programmes in Central and other participating Universities / Institutions / Organizations / Autonomous Colleges.

Steps to download CUET PG 2023 admit card

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “CUET PG 2023 admit card link” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CUET PG 2023 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.