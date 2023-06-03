Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examinations 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsconline.nic.in.

As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 23 to 25.

Here’s the official notification.

The Commission aims to fill up a total of 51 vacancies, of which 18 vacancies are for Indian Economic Service and 33 for Indian Statistical Service.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in On the homepage, click on “e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC” Click on IES/ISS 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download IES 2023 admit card.

Direct link to download ISS 2023 admit card.

Selection Procedure

UPSC will shortlist candidates for the Indian Economic/Statistical Services based on a written exam carrying a maximum of 1000 marks and a personality test carrying a maximum of 200 marks.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.