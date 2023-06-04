Today is the last day to apply online for recruitment to the posts of Sub Inspectors, Prohibition and Sub-Divisional Fire Station Officer notified by the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 64 posts, of which 11 vacancies are for the post of Sub Inspector, Prohibition in Prohibition, Excise and Registration Department and 53 vacancies for Sub-Divisional Fire Station Officer in Bihar Fire Services, Home department (Police).

Direct link to BPSSC SI recruitment 2023 official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 years to 37 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A graduation degree or equivalent from a recognised University.

Selection process

The selection process will include a preliminary written exam, Main exam and physical tests.

Application fee

The application fee is Rs 700 for unreserved and Rs 400 for reserved categories.

Steps to apply for BPSSC SI recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in Click on Prohibition Dept. tab Now click on the application link Register and proceed with the application process Submit the completely filled form Take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to apply for BPSSC recruitment 2023.