Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the hall tickets for the Group 1 preliminary exam 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC Group 1 prelim exam will be held in CBT mode on June 11 from 10.30 AM to 1.00 PM in all District Centres in Telangana.

“Candidates are further informed that the Hall Tickets issued earlier for the Preliminary Test conducted on 16/10/2022 which was cancelled are not valid, therefore candidates are informed to download Hall Ticket afresh,” the notice said. The Group 1 prelims exam held in October last year was cancelled after an alleged paper leak.

Here’s TSPSC Group 1 admit card notice.

Steps to download TSPSC Group 1 hall ticket 2023:



Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Group 1 hall ticket link

Key in your TSPSC ID, date of birth and submit

The TSPSC Group 1 hall ticket will appear on screen, download

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download TSPSC Group 1 hall ticket 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 503 vacancies for Group-I Services. The selection of candidates will be based on preliminary exam, main exam and interview round.