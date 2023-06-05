The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key of the NEET (UG) 2023. Candidates can check and download the answer key along with the response sheet from the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET UG 2023 exam was conducted on May 7 for the duration of 3 hours 20 minutes (2.00 PM to 5.20 PM). The exam is held for admission to undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions in India.

Candidates will be able to raise objections, if any, against the NEET UG answer key and response sheet by June 6 (upto 11.50 PM). A fee of Rs 200 will be applicable per challenge. The detailed information along with the procedure for the challenge of Answer Key will be informed separately.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject Experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of allthe candidates accordingly. Based on the revised NEET UG Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared.

Here’s NEET UG 2023 answer key notice.

Steps to download the NEET answer key 2023:

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the answer key link Login using Application Number and Password/ date of birth The NEET UG answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Match with recorded responses to calculate probable score.

Here’s direct link to NEET UG answer key 2023.