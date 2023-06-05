The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer keys of the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2023). Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer keys from the official website cmat.nta.nic.in.

CMAT 2023 was conducted on May 4 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and the results were declared on June 1.

The CMAT is conducted for admission to Management Programme(s) in the country. This Test facilitates AICTE-affiliated participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in such Institutions.

Steps to check CMAT 2023 final answer key:

Visit the official website cmat.nta.nic.in Click on final answer key linj The CMAT final answer key will appear on screen Check and download the results.

Direct link to download CMAT final answer key 2023.