Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released a revised provisional answer key of the Combined Sub Engineer exam 2018. Eligible candidates can check download the new answer key from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till June 9, 2023. The UPSSSC 2018 Combined Sub Engineer exam was held on April 16, 2022. Candidates will be charged a fee of Rs 100 for each objection.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 1477 posts of Junior Engineer, Computer and Foreman.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the answer key link under Notice section Key in your login details and submit The answer key will appear on the screen Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the answer key.