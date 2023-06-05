Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has commenced the online registration process for the posts of Assistant Professor, in Agartala Govt. Dental College & IGM Hospital under Health and Family Welfare Deptt., Govt. of Tripura (Advt. No.05/2023). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in till June 19.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 18 vacancies.

Educational Qualification

Age Limit: Upto 40 years as on June 19, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A BDS degree of an Indian University or an equivalent qualification with post graduate qualification/ diplomate of National Board in the subject and as amended by DCI from time to time.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 350 is applicable to reserved category candidates.

Steps to apply for TPSC recruitment 2023

Visit official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in Go to ‘Online application’ — click on apply link for Assistant Professor posts Fill in personal information to generate OTP Register and apply for the desired post Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the application Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for TPSC Assistant Professor recruitment.