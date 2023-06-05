The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the preliminary answer key for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2023). Candidates can check and download the answer keys along with their response sheets from the official website icet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS ICET 2023 entrance test was held on May 26 and 27. The online state-level entrance exam was conducted by the Kakatiya University, Warangal for admission to MBA and MCA courses in the state. Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till June 8 upto 5.00 PM. The result is scheduled to be declared on June 20.

Here’s TS ICET 2023 schedule.

Steps to download TS ICET answer key 2023

Visit the official website icet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Question Papers’ link

Select session/ exam day The TS ICET answer key will appear on screen Download and match responses to calculate the probable score.

Here’s direct link to TS ICET answer key 2023.