Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the notification for recruitment to the posts of Block Educational Officer. Candidates will be able to apply on the official website trb.tn.nic.in from June 6 to July 5.

The TRB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 33 vacancies of Block Educational Officers under the Tamil Nadu Elementary Educational Subordinate Service. The pay scale is Rs 36,900-1,16,600 (Level-18).

The TRB Block Educational Officer exam will be held on September 10, 2023, in an OMR-based mode.

Here’s TN TRB BEO notification 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidate should not have completed 40 years of age as on July 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: A degree from any recognized University or its equivalent and a B.Ed. Degree or its equivalent. Provided that a degree should be from any one of the subjects such as Tamil, English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Biology, Geography and History.

Examination Fee

The examination fee is Rs 600, whereas Rs 300 is applicable to SC/SCA/ST and differently-abled candidates.

Selection Process

The selection will be in three parts: compulsory Tamil Language Eligibility Test (Objective Type), followed by the Main written exam (Objective type) and Certificate Verification.