Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) released the notification for the Jharkhand Industrial Training Officer Competitive Examination (JITOCE) – 2023. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the exam from June 23 onwards at jssc.nic.in. The last date to apply for the exam is July 22.

Under JSSC JITOCE 2023, a total of 904 posts of Industrial Training Officers will be filled via a competitive examination.

Here’s JSSC ITO Exam 2023 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 35 years as on August 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should possess ITI/ NCT/ Degree/ Diploma (Engg) or equivalent from a recognised University.

Selection process

The selection under JSSC Industrial Training Officer recruitment will be based on a Main exam only. Qualified candidates will be called for document verification.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 100.