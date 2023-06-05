Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has commenced the online application process for the Jharkhand Excise Constable Competitive Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jssc.nic.in till June 30, 2023.

The Commission has advertised a total of 583 posts that will be filled via competitive examination.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 25 years as on August 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have passed Class 10th from a recognised institution in India.

Direct link to the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 100.

Steps to apply for JSSC 2023 JECCE

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click the link for Applications Now click on the apply link for Online Application for JECCE-2023 Fill in the step 1 registration form and click proceed Key in the necessary details and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future referece

Direct link to apply for JECCE 2023.