Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has deferred the date of examination for recruitment to Odisha Municipal Administrative Services. Applicants can check the schedule and other details on the official website opsc.gov.in.

As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 2. The earlier date of examination was June 25. The OPSC OMAS recruitment drive (Advt No. 06 of 2022-23) aims to fill up a total of 27 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Director, Municipal Administration/Assistant Commissioner Group-A: 04

Chief Executive Officer Group-A: 06

Enforcement Officer Group-A: 02

Executive Officer Group-B: 15

The applications were invited from August 17 to September 16, 2022.

For further information on the exam syllabus, release of admit cards and other developments, applicants can visit the official website opsc.gov.in