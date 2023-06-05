Banaras Hindu University has released the results of Class 9th and Class 11th School Entrance Test (SET) 2023 today, June 5. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results and proceed with the application on the official website bhuonline.in.

The BHU SET exam 2023 was held from April 26 to 30, 2023. The provisional answer key was released on May 10 and the final answer key was released on May 25.

Based on the results of SET 2023 students seeking admission to Class 9 and Class 11 will be called for counselling starting June 22. Applicants can find the schedule for counselling and other information in the official bulletin below:

Direct link to BHU SET notification 2023.

Steps to check BHU SET results 2023

Visit the official website bhuonline.in On the homepage click the link for SET Results - 2023 Login using your roll number SET results for Class 9/Class 11 will appear on screen Check, download and take a print out for future reference

Download link for BHU SET results 2023.